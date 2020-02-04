Allegedly, Israel has urged the US to withdraw Morocco to Western Sahara

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly discussed a three-way agreement that would mean that the United States would recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for having Rabat take measures to normalize ties with Israel.

The deal, unveiled Monday by Israeli broadcaster Channel13, quotes Israeli and US officials who confirmed that Netanyahu has been trying to get Washington to promote his plan in recent months.

According to the same report, the former US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, reportedly refused the deal. But when Bolton left office, Netanyahu could have discussed his plan again with US officials.

This time he discussed it with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “but the White House did not agree to the interaction,” Times of Israel wrote.

The Israeli officials quoted in the report said that Morocco “was unhappy with the gap between the promises of Netanyahu and the results so far”. They also added that the proposed Netanyahu deal was beneficial to “everyone.”

A three-way agreement

It would mean that US President Donald Trump has been able to help Israel normalize ties with Arab countries, as part of his peace plan, help the Israeli prime minister to hold “high-profile meetings” in Morocco and enable the latter to to get American recognition with regard to Western Sahara.

Channel13 reveals that the Israeli proposal was communicated to the US through Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who claimed he had “developed ties” with an assistant to the Moroccan Foreign Minister.

“Both Ben-Shabbat and Bourita reportedly also had ties with Yariv Elbaz, a Jewish businessman who is close to Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner,” explained the same source.

In December 2019, Channel13 reported that the White House reportedly tried to help Israel normalize ties with Arab states.

Following the launch of the economic part of their Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” the United States put together a new initiative to help Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (Bahrain, and Oman) persuade to sign non-conflicting agreements with sources in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arabia and the US

This report appeared days before the Israeli prime minister said he wanted to meet King Mohammed VI after talking to Mike Pompeo in Portugal. Israeli media said at the time that King Mohammed VI reportedly rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Morocco.

According to Israel’s Channel12, Israeli Prime Minister had hoped to accompany US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Morocco, but King Mohammed VI refused the idea. Morocco has also repeatedly refused to discuss normalizing ties with Israel with the US senior official, which was later confirmed as senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the record: Morocco entered into diplomatic ties with Israel for the first time in 1993 following the signing of the Oslo agreement between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). But with the start of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000, Morocco decided to break ties with the Jewish state.