Allegedly Israel has asked the United States to open a consulate in the Sahara

Israel has reportedly tried to convince the United States to open a consulate in Western Sahara to strengthen ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv, a Moroccan official told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The attempt is part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to normalize ties with Morocco in the midst of his re-election bid, the same source added.

According to the same Moroccan official, it is “not clear whether the Moroccan government or Washington is on board Israel’s efforts to exploit the proximity of the Trump government to make the US the only major power with a mission” in the Sahara, Bloomberg reported.

Efforts are being made to normalize ties with Morocco, while the Israeli Prime Minister is struggling to win support for next month’s elections. His diplomatic efforts, if achieved, can bring him the popularity that he needs to get a new term as prime minister.

Netanyahu’s interest in Morocco

However, as Bloomberg points out, the Prime Minister’s plans may be hampered by people’s support for the Palestinian cause in Morocco. Indeed, a national march against the US “peace plan” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 in Rabat.

While several NGOs and political parties in Morocco have voiced their rejection of the “Deal of the century”, the Israeli channel Channel13 announced on Monday that the Israeli prime minister has allegedly discussed a three-way agreement with which the United States has Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. In return for having Rabat, take steps to normalize ties with Israel.

Sources told Channel13 that the deal in question was rejected by former security adviser John Bolton. But when the latter left office, Netanyahu could have discussed his plan again with US officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bloomberg recalls that under the Hassan II regime, Morocco had played an important role in the rapprochement between Israelis and Arabs. In September 1994, the kingdom opened an office in Tel Aviv. The date choice was very symbolic, as it marked the first anniversary of the Oslo Accords signed at the White House on 13 September 1993.

For the record, Morocco decided to break ties with the Jewish state with the launch of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.