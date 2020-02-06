Alleged interception of armed drones: Investigate the army now – SMBLF says Buhari

The SMBLF [Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum] has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the suspected interception of drone weapons by military intelligence at Lagos Airport.

The SMBLF also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order the suspension of Commodore U K Abdullahi and curb his movement while the judicial commission of inquiry is carrying out its mandate.

A joint statement by Yinka Odumakin, General Cru Ihekire, Senator Bassey Henshaw and Dr. lsuwa Dogo from

The Southwest, Southeast, South, and Middle Belt said their attention was drawn to a story reported in an online newspaper about “weaponized drones intercepted by Lagos Airport military intelligence and the order to release suspects” ,

The SMBLF found that Nigerian military intelligence personnel in the local wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, arrested a man for possessing two weapons-capable drones.

The incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on January 28, 2020, when the freight department’s DMI officers discovered a suspicious package hidden in boxes.

The statement also alleged that when the box was opened, officers discovered parts of two heavily armed drones and the supervisor told the man who had brought them in to go and report the next day.

It added that the investigation found that the following day, the man was asked to write a statement after which he was arrested.

The investigation further revealed that NADC commander Air Commodore UK Abdullah later received a call from some unknown people who ordered him to release the man and drones on January 30, 2020.

The forum remarked, “This should be the kind of thing Gen T. Y Danjuma said would not make us sleep if he opened his mouth if it was true.

Â € œHow in the world can Weaponized Drones, who are said to be in the state of Kaduna, enter the system in a country where other states are trying to use guards without dan guns?

“As far as we know, drones with weapons can only enter a country with the President’s approval, and the end user must be the country’s armed forces.

“Indeed, the manufacturer would follow the device until it reaches the end user as it is more or less a lethal weapon of destruction.”

SMBLF hiked: “How did these devices get into Nigeria and into the hands of an individual if the story was true?

“Whose call would the commander supposedly get to release the guns and the suspect?

“How many such dangerous weapons could have been illegally brought into the system by unscrupulous people with the lives of Nigerians in danger. That is shocking. “

The forum appealed: “We call on President Buhari to immediately suspend Commodore U K Abdullahi and curb his movement while an investigative commission is being set up for the judiciary. “