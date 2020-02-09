Alleged disobedience: Governor Bello suspended CMD Kogi Specialist Hospital

The supposed cold war at the Kogi State Government House saw a new turnaround after the chief physician at Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Attah, had been suspended.

DAILY POST learned on Sunday that Dr. Attah was suspended on Friday with immediate effect and is slated to be handed over to the highest officials in the hospital.

Sources in the Government House told our correspondent that the suspended CMD hospital was a loyal loyalist to the deputy governor of the state of Kogi, chief Edward Onoja.

Another source trusted by DAILY POST said Dr. Attah’s suspension also depended on his failure to keep the state government account for the individual Treasury.

The source said, “The specialist hospital’s inability to maintain a single treasury account resulted from the need to continually pay the doctors who have been employing the hospital recently and to pay from the hospital’s till.”

“The hospital operated a drug schedule, and it would be quite difficult to maintain if the money were deposited into the state government’s account before applying for approval and withdrawal if the hospital ran out of supplies.

“The hospital supplies medication and other things like diesel, which are considered very important for everyday use. It was pretty difficult to keep a single treasury account. “

A source from the hospital reported to DAILY POST that there were a number of allegations against Dr. Attah had been raised on petition by some affected hospital members.

It was reliably found that some of the hospital’s employees had petitioned the chief medical director about how he did business and ran the hospital.

Dr. Ahmed Attah was appointed CMD Kogi State Specialist Hospital by Governor Bello in July 2019.

Attempting to speak to Attah on his telephone line to confirm his suspension by DAILY POST was unsuccessful at the time of submitting this report.

Attah is from the eastern Senatorial District of Kogi State.