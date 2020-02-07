Allegations follow EPA’s expulsion from the California regional boss

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Environmental Protection Agency abruptly pushed its regional California senior official and other West points by completing an unusual public dispute between the two as to why.

Mike Stoker, the head of the EPA for California and other distant Western states and territories since 2018, said he received a call from high-level officials in Washington on Wednesday to resign.

The flare marks the last political speed bump for the Trump government in California, a democratic stronghold that leads states fighting the president in the areas of environmental and climate change and immigration issues.

In his farewell letter to regional EPA staff, which Stoker gave to The Associated Press, Stoker said he believed that his repeated clashes with the agency’s headquarters about unspecified “policy and non-policy items” contributed to his removal. .

But Stoker also wrote that he had recently been warned “that it would not go unnoticed how many Democratic members in Congress praise me for my work” for hazardous substances and other environmental issues in his region.

EPA spokeswoman Corry Schiermeyer in Washington disputed that.

In a statement Friday, Schiermeyer said it was normal for regional EPA bosses to “work on two parties”.

Instead, the EPA spokeswoman pointed out what she said was excessive travel and poor decision making.

“We … had to fire him for serious neglect and incompetent performance of his duties. His apologies and stories have all been made up and we cannot allow them to go without an answer, “Schiermeyer said in the statement.

Democrats in the California delegation had also complained about Stoker’s journeys in the past.

Stoker’s work before the EPA included positions in agriculture and with the state and local government. As supporter of the candidate and then President Donald Trump, it is credited that Stoker has won the “Lock up up” song at Trump meetings regarding Hillary Clinton.

His stay in EPA region 9 in San Francisco came at a time when the Trump government was accused of trying to arm the EPA and some other federal agencies to punish California and other states for resisting government policies.

For example, last fall Trump accused San Francisco of having used needles and human waste from drug addicts and homeless people washed away in the Pacific. San Francisco officials insisted that the sewage treatment system prevent any contamination, but the EPA followed warnings of violations of the Clean Water Act.

Stoker’s difficult journey in the EPA function had given rise to an assessment by the inspector general’s independently funded office. The EPA watchdog reached 35 journeys in 2019 for eight months in California and the West and up to American Samoa, Guam and Japan, at $ 43,875. Stoker traveled half of his workdays for the period, the guard dog’s office said.

The EPA then defended Stoker’s journeys and called it normal for an official who presided over a distant region.

EPA spokespersons did not respond on Friday to the question why they now objected to Stoker’s trip.

A senior environmental lawyer who was active in California on Friday said Stoker was central to the Trump EPA’s efforts against the state.

“This man should not be in charge of protecting the environment, so good advice,” said Hollin Kretzmann, senior lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Deborah Johnson, the deputy manager of the region, takes over as acting head.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.