Malang ticket office: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur’s romantic thriller, arrived on theater screens today and has already received rave reviews from critics. The film introduces the duo in sizzling chemistry, and that along with super extravagant promotions has been a reason why fans have been excited to witness this movie directed by Mohit Suri on giant screens. But what is the situation in terms of your morning occupation? Let’s find out.

Malang, like the previous successes of Mohit Suri, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, depends largely on word of mouth, and that will set the pace. That said, the competition of recent releases such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Ajay Devgn, Street Dancer 3D by Varun Dhawan and Jawaani Jaaneman by Saif Ali Khan is another obstacle that this romantic thriller will have to go through.

Malang Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupation: All you need is to “get high”

As for the morning’s occupation at the box office, the film has opened in the range of 10-15% which is fair considering the gender niche. With the growing positive word of mouth, the film will witness an upward trend in night and night shows, which in turn is expected to activate its collections for the box office.

In addition to Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Elli AvRam, Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar in key roles.

When talking about Malang, Mohit Suri previously revealed: “It is a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of” malang. “The word” Malang “essentially refers to a man who is left alone, who is not connected to the rules, regulations, laws and order of the world.He is happy in his own world.A person can be “malang” when he is truly, crazy and deeply in love, when he does not care what happens in the outside world. It happens when you have lost someone you love most and you have nothing to lose, so you are not afraid of anything. The loss of fear is also a state of “malang.” These characters, who are in different states of “malang “They meet a Christmas night in Goa. The movie is about how everyone crosses and what happened five years ago on the same day.”

