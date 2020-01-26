All three coronavirus samples tested negative

Mumbai: On Sunday, three people admitted to Kasturba hospital for possible exposure to the new coronavirus were tested negative for the infection. However, the hospital has kept them under observation and will be discharged after the state and the union government have formulated the discharge policy.

“The blood samples of the three people were sent to the National Institute of Virology, two of which tested negative Friday evening, while the third person was confirmed negative on Sunday,” said an official.

All of these patients were admitted to the isolation unit at Kasturba Hospital on Thursday and Friday after their return from China and Hong Kong. After which, their samples were sent to the VIN for analysis.

Dr. Archana Patil, Additional Director of Health Services, National Family Welfare Office, said they were following instructions from the Union’s Ministry of Health that they were still under observation. “For the first time, we are confronted with this new strain of coronavirus. We therefore have no discharge policy in place. The duo would be under observation for the next three to four days. Once we have decided on the parameters required for the discharge of the suspect patients, they will be released, “she said.

However, no new cases have been reported to the hospital and the incubation period of the virus is approximately 12 to 14 days. They should therefore check the symptoms before declaring them “safe”. “If the panel of experts decides to release them, we will keep them on the phone and at home,” she added.

WHO advice to people traveling to China:

1. Wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based disinfectant after coughing, sneezing, or caring for a sick person

2. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze with a bent tissue or elbow. Throw away the used tissue in a closed container immediately after use

3. Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu symptoms

4. Cook the meat and eggs well

5. No unprotected contact with live or wild farm animals

