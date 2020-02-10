All the looks you should see from the Oscars parties | InStyle.com

As you check your Oscar mood (and double check), the biggest names of the night change their couture and go to the after parties to really let go.

After months of award ceremonies, formal dinners and knocking each other on the back, Hollywood’s biggest stars celebrate big wins and congratulate each other as if they were Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. After all, after going through so many flash lamps and press junkies, everyone will certainly come together as a colorful group of brothers. The Vanity Fair party brings the nominees together and offers one of the most recognizable photo edits available. And the afterparty of Elton John – a fundraising campaign for his AIDS foundation of the same name – includes a show of the big show and gives celebrities who haven’t reached the Kodak Theater the chance to rub their shoulders and rattle their glasses. The Governor’s Ball is the official celebration of the Oscars of the Arts and Sciences after the Oscars, which may be the reason why it brings together the best and smartest in the entertainment world.

View all the photos everyone will be talking about and forget who was holding a statue. If the dresses look so good, everyone is a winner.

.