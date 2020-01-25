One of the students in the video shared by Virender Sehwag is seen with a lollipop attached to one of his fingers. Then he proceeds to lick the candy while reciting the prayers.

Do you remember your days at school when you used to wake up and hurry to attend the morning prayers, you could barely keep your eyes open and stand in line with your hands crossed? Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently tweeted a video that evokes nostalgia.

In the video, a child is seen licking a lollipop while his schoolmates sing in chorus during the morning prayer.

The 30-second video shows the students singing “Itni shakti hume dena data” with their hands crossed. One of the students is seen with a lollipop attached to one of his fingers. Then lick the palette between the sentences.

Sehwag asked his followers on social networks if they can relate to the video and remember having done the same.

It’s bachhe ka alag hello Jalwa hai! Who remembered everyone looking at their harkat? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG

– Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020

The viral video has accumulated more than 17 thousand visits, more than 25,000 likes and many comments.

Most of the users found the clip fun and said that it led them down the path of memory. Some even shared what they did in their school days, while some asked Sehwag if he had done the same.

This is how people reacted to the video:

I think he will become a politician.

– RK (@RKthepatriot) January 22, 2020

Hahaha 👌👌👌👌👌👌 I love this kind of kid.

– mukesh kr (@mukeshdiplomate) January 22, 2020

It’s all round

– puran thakur (@ puranthakur9) January 23, 2020

Virender Sehwag is quite active on social networks and often shares funny videos and videos for his fans and followers.

