‘All Talk, Insipid’: Congress Slams ‘Hollow’ Budget 2020, says more focus on prices PM Modi

New Delhi: The EU budget labeled “tasteless” and without stimulus for growth, the Congress said on Saturday that it is not addressing the main issue of unemployment and describes the government’s mindset “everything talks and nothing happens.”

The opposition party said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes fragmented measures, repackaged arrangements, tax plate jugglery, and has no real solutions to resolve the economic crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in the Union budget and it described the “hollow” approach of the government that was “all there was to say”.

He spoke with reporters outside of Parliament shortly after the budget presentation and said that it does not provide a solution to the main issue of unemployment facing the country’s youth.

“I did not see a concrete, strategic idea that could help our young people find a job. There were unnecessary things in the budget and I didn’t see a central idea, “he said.

“It describes the government fairly well. There is a lot of repetition, a lot of crawling and nothing concrete. It describes the mindset of the government, all talk, all talk, all talk and nothing happens,” he said.

Senior party leader Ahmed Patel said that at a time when India is in the midst of an economic downturn, the budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is more focused on praising the prime minister than on helping the ordinary citizen.

“The longest budget speech is also the most gloomy budget ever. After Acche Din, New India, it seems that the government has now also abandoned the goal of a US $ 5 trillion economy,” Patel said in a series of tweets.

This budget not only confirms the bankruptcy of the economy, but also a bankruptcy of the ideas of the government, he claimed.

“Pieces, repackaged arrangements, jugglery of tax records and no real solutions to solve the current economic crisis,” Patel said referring to the budget.

“After squeezing LIC out of profitability, the government now wants to sell it to save itself,” he claimed.

Patel also said that after the “harassment” of taxpayers over the past six years, the government has realized its disastrous impact on the economy.

“We hope that this will not only be lip service, but will be implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

Conference leader and senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said that “budget is bland, has no incentive for growth” and has no clear road map for job creation.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also closed the budget and asked Sitharaman questions on Twitter.

He claimed that the government’s claim of five trillion economies had turned out to be a “jumla” and that there was no employment in the budget.

“Will five new smart cities be created? No mention of the 100 smart cities!” Said Surjewala.

How has the number of people living below the poverty line increased, he asked.

The congress also said, according to its official Twitter handle, that core industry growth was 1.3 percent in December, despite a significant decline compared to the same time last year, and the budget has failed to prepare a roadmap on how The government is planning this serious problem.

