All of the worst impeachment fashions in Congress today

Did you know that President Donald Trump’s impeachment process has officially started? I was told that it is a very big deal! A room full of senators, some good, most bad, have gathered in Congress to argue about the future of the current government. Somewhere Trump is foaming at the mouth, while Pence lurks in the shadow behind him. Campaigners across the country have gathered to argue about optics in front of C-SPAN feeds. Me? I’m looking for pictures of the catwalk into the Senate chambers and I’m obsessed with the cut of Dark Lord Lisa Murkowski’s purple scarf, Susan Collins’s confusing belt and Debbie Stabenow’s hiatus.

Despite the obvious partisan prejudices of certain color stories, I was surprised how bright red and maroon reappeared on the impeachment dock this morning. The colors showed up in ties, belts, statement chains, earrings, shoes and even nail polishes! A gaggle of blowouts were associated with more navy suits than anyone should ever be subjected to. Chanel Tweed saw a diminishing representation, even in the target demo of the Midwest Rich White Senators, which was replaced by black, matched pieces and bright statement jackets. Except for the jungle that overtook Ted Cruz’s sideburns, facial hair was sparse, while sun damage and dry skin had a big effect on men on both sides of the aisle.

Below I’ve collected the best of the worst, which will surely be a crucial day in American history and an unremarkable day in fashion history.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan democrat, released the statement jewelry for today’s impeachment process. Her blood-red jewels, the lipstick and the associated nail polish showed her thirst for blood. She also got a blowout just for the occasion. Question: What did she talk to her hairdresser about when she was sitting under the dryer? Probably Senator Patty Murray of Washington’s Bob, which is definitely my favorite hairstyle of the day. Can’t you hear it now? “I like the pony on Debbie, they’re teen!”

Dark Lord Lisa Murkowski, whose hair was blonder than usual, opted for a half-naked face and instead let her purple scarf and statement jacket speak for itself. She still has a blowout, even if it is noticeably lopsided than Murray’s. I think that’s your fate if you are elected as a Republican! Be mindful of the future – don’t embroider the sleeves on a coat if you can’t carry the motif through the rest of your dress. It ruins the proportions!

The well-known confederate cosplayer Ted Cruz roamed the congress halls again with suspicious-looking facial hair and a greasy comb. The navy in his suit, combined with the light blue shirt and the crooked purple tie, caused me a migraine at first glance. I’m feeling better now, but the scars he left when he got up lasted the rest of my life.

Pam Bondi strutted to Congress with her gaggle of Trump’s legal thugs and a hideous mustard coat. I would normally get used to this terrible color story, but Bondi’s insistence on wearing coral makeup if the color clearly doesn’t favor her is punishment enough.

Mitch McConnel, always thin-lipped, wore a blood-red tie and a poorly fitting suit. If you are prone to sweating and facial flushing, I strongly recommend using a more subdued palette to balance your complexion. But it is an excellent omen: his tie is red, and the blood spilled in a revolution is red too! A nice thought!

Adam Schiff also wore navy and some terribly ugly brown loafers. I saw so many Navy suits today, I really don’t care!

Pat Cipollone, a White House cover-up man, also wore navy clothing, except that he was wearing an equally ugly red tie and the glasses your creepy English teacher would wear if he stared at you over your desk. Get out of my face, dude!

A West Virginia Republican, Shelley Moore, wore a hideous scarf that matched Republican John Barrasso’s (Wyoming) hideously ill-fitting suit. Side note: My mom has the same Tumi cloak, Shelley! I’ll call her right away and tell her to throw it out.

In the photos, I can’t say exactly what Republican Susan Collins from Maine is wearing. Is a top and a skirt? A dress? A blouse and pants? It may be too ugly to be understood on the physical level, but she, like her dark lords and Republican senators, chose navy blue and a purple accessory. Was it an internal note about it? I wonder mainly because it takes a serious obligation to dress so badly together. Please never wear a narrow contrast belt over your skirt pants suit. Proportions, people!

Meanwhile, Florida Democrat Val Demings appeared in a wonderfully constructed suit with a bold contrast hem. I really enjoy it! Her dark lip complements the look and goes well with the tie of New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Good job, everyone! (Meanwhile, Zoe Lofgren chose subdued jewelry, probably because she didn’t want to stage Senator Stabenow.)

I expect the Democrats to continue to dress significantly better than the criminals and evil overlords in the Republican Party given the impending impeachment process. But mostly I just hope that Debbie Stabenow and Patty Murray’s hairdressers have a fantastic day.