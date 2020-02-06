All of my hard work has been attributed to Shatta whales, it killed my shine; I will not work with him again

Ghanaian rapper Pope Skinny has said that leaving Shatta Wale’s camp has helped him a lot as it has gradually destroyed its shine.

He said it was better if he moved out of the “Melissa” hitmaker camp because most people associated his hard work with Shatta whales.

In an interview on Radio Central, Pope Skinny said leaving the Shatta movement had no effect on him.

“It was better that I moved away from Shatta whales because it killed my shine. Most people labeled my hard work with the picture of Shatta, in which I was offended most of the time.” he said.

He also revealed that he (Shatta Wale) has asked for forgiveness since Shatta Wale kicked him out of his camp.

“Even though he has tried to apologize to me several times, I am not ready to work with Shata Wale again,” Pope Skinny said.