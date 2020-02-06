All neighbors have it. Why Has North Korea Not Reported Coronavirus Cases?

It’s been about two months since a deadly novel corona virus was found in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and almost every country and territory in East Asia has confirmed one case.

But not North Korea.

In one of the poorest countries in the world, the virus has been successfully avoided, despite the fact that more than 600 people were killed and more than 28,000 infected in neighboring mainland China.

More than 260 people have tested for the virus in over 25 locations worldwide – including the other two countries that share a land border with North Korea – Russia and South Korea.

In fact, every country and area within 1,500 miles of North Korea has confirmed a case, with the exception of sparsely populated Mongolia.

It is unclear how North Korea could have avoided the virus. Pyongyang was either very lucky, says nothing or benefits from one of the few advantages of being a so-called “hermit nation”.

Pyongyang has not publicly recognized confirmed coronavirus patients, but Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University, who previously served as head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in South Korea, said there was a very good chance someone could be in North Korea is stopping – a country of 25 million people – got infected.

Researchers are still trying to figure out how the virus spreads, but it’s not believed to be in the air. It is also unclear whether the virus can spread through the feces or whether infected patients can pass it on to others without symptoms.

However, Nam suspects that a Chinese patient may have infected someone from North Korea across the border.

“We know that the Chinese regions near the North Korean border like Dandong and Shenyang have confirmed patients. About 90% of North Korean trade is with China, and we know that so many people, trucks, and trains crossed the border between the two nations before North Korea recently passed regulations to prevent the virus from entering the country, Nam told CNN.

Although North Korea has not publicly recognized confirmed or even suspected cases, it has been unusually transparent in its efforts to combat the virus. KCNA reports that the country is taking the epidemic very seriously.

As a precaution, North Korea has closed its borders to all foreign tourists, most of whom are Chinese, according to a travel agency that does tours within the country. Pyongyang did the same during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

On January 30, the state news agency KCNA reported that the authorities had declared a “state emergency” and that epidemic headquarters would be set up across the country. On Monday, KCNA announced that all persons who entered the country after January 13 were placed under “medical supervision”.

KCNA also reported that North Korean health authorities had set up a “nationwide test sample transport system” and were able to diagnose suspicious cases immediately.

However, several experts who spoke to CNN expressed skepticism about Pyongyang’s alleged testing ability. Given the country’s strict secrecy, it is unlikely the world will ever know if any of the measures North Korea has taken actually works.

North Korea is known to be one of the most secluded and mysterious countries in the world, and information on everything from the top leadership led by Kim Jong Un to daily life outside of the capital Pyongyang is known to be hard to come by.

While most countries announce appointments to senior government officials like a new foreign minister, North Korea often doesn’t – and experts often have to search government media and external sources for clues.

Historically, the country’s health sector is no different. North Korea has never officially recognized how many died during its devastating famine in the 1990s. Experts estimate that up to 2 million people were killed, and those who fled the country at the time told terrible stories about death and survival.

“North Korea has such a limited supply of basic medicine that health authorities need to focus on preventive medicine. They would be ill-equipped to deal with any type of epidemic, ”said Jean Lee, director of the Hyundai Motor Korea Foundation for Korean History at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington.

Doctors who have defected in recent years often speak of poor working conditions and bottlenecks from medicine to basic medical care.

Choi Jung-hun, a former doctor in North Korea who fled the country in 2011, said that when he helped fight a measles outbreak from 2006 to 2007, North Korea did not have the resources to be quarantined and isolated around the clock Investments.

He recalled that after identifying suspicious cases in medical manuals, patients should be taken to a hospital or quarantine facility for monitoring.

“The problem in North Korea is that manuals are not followed. When people in hospitals and quarantine facilities didn’t have enough food, people fled to search for food, ”said Choi.

A health crisis, but a political opportunity

Lee, who previously worked for The Associated Press and opened the Newswire office in Pyongyang, also said the epidemic could serve various political purposes for the Kim regime, including giving him time to take his next steps in the nuclear negotiations with USA has been planning on the rocks for months.

“We see that the North Koreans are using the corona virus as an opportunity to retreat to self-imposed isolation in a time of political uncertainty,” said Lee. “Kim Jong Un had to take some time to recalibrate his internal and external strategy and nuclear negotiation messaging.”

The virus also gives Pyongyang a new excuse to further tighten its borders and justify the draconian social restrictions that most North Koreans live under, Lee said. North Koreans can be severely punished for criticizing the Kim family and the ruling regime. Most cannot access the Internet or outside information that has not been approved by government censors.

The majority of North Koreans also do not enjoy freedom of movement and need government permission to travel to other provinces. Very few are allowed to travel abroad.

Transport is very difficult for those who can move. North Korea is not completely connected by road, and most citizens rely on a highly malfunctioning and dilapidated rail system. Short trips of a few hundred miles can take hours or even days.

Sticking to its borders could have an unintended economic impact. North Korea’s economy is heavily dependent on trade with China, as most other countries will not trade with Pyongyang due to international sanctions.

Closing the border could shut the country off from its economic lifeline, said Evans Revere, former Deputy Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific and current senior advisor to the Albright Stonebridge Group.

“The need to seal the borders will have a devastating economic impact on North Korea. North Korea has become even more dependent on China because of international sanctions, pressure from the United States, and the lack of significant help from ROK (South Korea), ”Revere said in an email. “While the border is closed, Pyongyang is probably panicking.”

However, these travel restrictions and challenges also offer some benefits from a public health perspective.

“North Korea has the best control system in the world,” said defected doctor Choi.

“North Korea is probably the best able to limit social contacts and regional travel as it has been doing this for 70 years. The difference now makes the regulations even stricter. Therefore, this system will help you to prevent viruses from spreading further. “