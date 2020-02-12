“All major terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed were born in Deoband”: Giriraj Singh fires another offensive against CAA protesters

Saharanpur: Triggering a new controversy, the Union minister and BJP have called motor-mouth leader Giriraj Singh Deoband a “gangotri of terrorism,” saying that Hafiz Saeed is from the city of Uttar Pradesh. His comments came in the context of protests against the anti-citizenship amendment law in the region.

“We were unable to make people aware of CAA. I have always claimed that people from Deoband who are opposed to CAA were terrorists; all the world’s major terrorists were born here. I have already said that Deoband Gangotri People like Hafiz Saeed are from here, “Singh told reporters in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

Deoband is a city in Saharanpur where women have been protesting since January 27 against the CAA on Idgah land. Some clergymen tried to appeal to put an end to the commotion. However, they were greeted with slogans of ‘go back’ and a few angry women threw bracelets at them.

The renowned Islamic seminary of Darul Uloom has also given a memorandum to the central government and chief justice of India, which states that it believes that the national movement against CAA and NRC should protect the Indian constitution and its spirit.

The statement by the BJP leader came on a day when the saffron party, which had launched a “high octane division campaign amid anti-CAA protests,” was confronted with maddening elections in Delhi. The BJP had made Shaheen Bagh the focus of his election campaign.

Singh had also tried controversy a week ago when he said the Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer a movement and has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers, with a conspiracy against the nation in the country’s capital.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो र ही ।। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx

– Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

Singh further compared the protests with the Khilafat movement. “A child died in Shaheen Bagh because of the cold and the mother says he was tortured. Isn’t this a suicide bomb? If we want to save our country, we have to watch out for this suicide bomb and the second Khilafat movement that continues,” the minister said of the Union.

