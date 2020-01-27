All Indian Muslim council moves SC for implementation in pleas contesting validity of polygamy, nikah halala

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asked the Supreme Court on Monday to be indicted in petitions challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and the “nikah halala” practiced among Muslims.

The Supreme Court already addressed the issue of these practices in its 1997 verdict in which it refused to receive the petitions, she said.

“That personal laws do not take effect on the grounds that they were adopted or adopted by a legislature or by another competent authority. The fundamental source of personal laws are their respective scriptural texts,” said the plea of ​​the AIMPLB.

“Mohammedan law is based essentially on the Holy Qur’an and the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad and therefore cannot fall under the expression” laws in force “as mentioned in article 13 of the Constitution and therefore its validity does not can be checked, “It said.

While polygamy allows a Muslim man to have four wives, ‘nikah halala’ stipulates that a Muslim woman who wants to remarry her husband after divorce must first marry another man and get a divorce from him after consuming the marriage.

The Supreme Court decided in 2018 to examine the constitutional validity of the two practices.

In March 2018, it sent opinions to the Union’s Ministries of Law and Justice and Minority Affairs as well as to the National Women’s Commission (NCW) after taking note of the woman’s appeal. Delhi Nafisa Khan contesting the practice of polygamy and the “ nikah halala ”. , and declared that the case will be examined by a constitutional bench of five judges.

The Supreme Court had also considered the argument that a previous bench of five judges, in its 2017 verdict, had kept these questions open while canceling the triple talaq.

By a majority of 3: 2, a bench of five constitutional judges, on August 22, 2017, prohibited the practice of the 1,400-year-old “ triple talaq ” among Sunni Muslims and set it aside for several reasons, including that it was contrary to the principles of the Holy Quran and violated Islamic Shariat law.

On March 14, 2018, Khan proposed to the Supreme Court to say that under Muslim personal law, section 494 of the IPC (re-marry during the lifetime of her husband or wife) had become inapplicable to this community and no married Muslim woman had the opportunity to file a complaint against her husband for the crime of bigamy.

.