Ahmedabad: One day after stating that Amazon was not doing India a favor by investing one billion dollars, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday that the country is grateful for all kinds of investments that follow the “letter and spirit “of the law.

Goyal said some people have misunderstood his comments by suggesting that he had said something negative against Amazon.

“It just said that the investment should come in accordance with the rules and regulations,” Goyal said.

Large investments in the commercial space should not harm small merchants who do not have “lakhs and rupees millions” of rupees, Goyal, who was here to inaugurate the ‘Ahmedabad Design Week’, a three-day event for students of various designs and architecture institutes, he said.

“We welcome all types of investments. However, the necessary legal process would follow if any investment is made outside the scope of the law,” said the minister.

“Our country has some rules for the e-commerce industry. We welcome all those investments that come according to these rules. However, it should not create unfair competition for small traders in India. They don’t get loans from scratch. percent. They do not have thousands of rupees and millions of rupees. They do business with small capital, “Goyal said.

The minister said Thursday that Amazon was not doing the country a favor by investing one billion dollars and questioned how the online retail wholesaler could incur such “big” losses if it were not for its predatory price.

“My statement must be viewed from a perspective,” Goyal said, adding that all countries accept foreign investment, but it must be within the framework of the law.

“Our laws say that the interests of these small merchants should not be affected. The investment should be within the scope of the established parameters. That is my opinion and that of the government,” he added.

If the investments are not within the framework of the law, then legal action would be initiated, he told reporters.

The minister in a tweet also expressed similar views.

“We welcome all types of investments that follow the letter and spirit of the law. If any investment is outside the legal scope, appropriate measures will be taken. Our government wants to ensure that unfair competition is not created for millions of children merchants and retailers in the country, “Goyal said in a tweet.

Goyal has stated that e-commerce companies must follow the Indian rules in letter and spirit and not find gaps to make an entry through the back door in the multi-brand retail segment.

India does not allow foreign investments beyond 49 percent in multi-brand retail sales and has not yet approved any requests from overseas retailers.

“They (Amazon) may have invested one billion dollars, but if they lose a billion dollars every year, then they will have to finance those one billion dollars. So, it’s not as if they were doing India a favor when they invest one billion dollars. dollars, “Goyal said in the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday.

The investment of USD 1 billion from Amazon.com to help bring small and medium-sized businesses online is above the USD 5.5 billion funds previously announced.

The minister wondered why an e-commerce market model, where a company provides an IT platform for buyers and sellers, incurring large losses and adds that it should be seen.

“They are investing money in recent years also in storage and other activities, which is welcome and good. But they are bringing money largely to finance losses and those losses in an e-commerce market model,” Goyal said.

He added that in a fair market model with a turnover of USD 10 billion, if a company is incurring a loss of one billion dollars, “it certainly raises questions, where the loss came from.”

Goyal has said that how a market can cause such a large loss unless it is delivered at “predatory prices or some unfair commercial practices.”

The fair trade regulator, CCI (Competition Commission of India), recently ordered an investigation against the large e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon for alleged bad practices, including large discounts and links with preferred sellers on their platforms.

