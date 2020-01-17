All flights from Nashville to KCI canceled on Friday due to winter storm news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV / AP) – Friday’s ice storm in Kansas City has already impacted the Chiefs’ game on Sunday.

The five flights from Nashville to Kansas City scheduled for Friday have all been canceled, leaving many titan fans looking to make their way to Kansas City for the AFC championship game.

Earlier Friday, a plane slid off the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport because the conditions were icy and schools, universities, and government offices were closed.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said Delta Airlines A319 rolled off the terminal on Friday morning when the nose wheel fell off the taxiway pavement. Officials said there were no known injuries on the flight.

The airfield was temporarily closed, but opened again around 7:40 a.m. and planes could take off and land. About an hour later, the airport was closed due to persistent ice rain, but reopened shortly before noon.

The facility closes after the National Weather Service publishes a winter weather report for parts of Missouri and Kansas. The weather service says drivers should “plan on slippery road conditions.”

In icy conditions, numerous schools across the subway were closed, including the Kansas City neighborhood, the University of Missouri, and the Jefferson City City Hall.

In Kansas, governor Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka region and issued a press release calling on people to “stay safe, warm, exercise caution, and allow street crews to do their jobs.”

