All celebrities discovered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020

Celebrities have arrived in Park City, Utah, which can only mean one thing: The Sundance Film Festival 2020 is in full swing.

Stars such as Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and Taylour Paige were seen on the way at premieres, panels and events.

The festival ends on February 2nd. So if you’re in Park City, now is the time to take a look at your favorite celebrities.

A conversation with Quibis founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and Quibi Creators

Quibi makers Kaitlin Olson, Lena Waithe and Veena Sud will take part in a conversation with Quibi’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg at Sundance 2020.

WarnerMedia Lodge: Improved storytelling with AT&T

Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Channing Godfrey Peoples visit WarnerMedia Lodge.

“Zola” premiered at Sundance

Aziah King and Taylour Paige attend the Zola premiere.

“Zola” premiered at Sundance

Joi McMillon, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Nicholas Braun, Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo and Jeremy O. Harris attend the Zola premiere.

SOREL Near Park City

Kerry Washington rocks Sorel at the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

An artist at the table presented by IMDb.com Dinner & Reception

Sasheer Zamata attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – An artist at the table presented by IMDb.com Dinner & Reception at Juniper in Newpark.

HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell

Bevy Smith takes part in the HERstory, which is presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood.

HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell

Robin Thede visits Our Stories to Tell’s HERstory at Firewood.

HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell

Folake Olowofoyeku takes part in the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood.

HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell

Issa Rae takes part in the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood.

HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell

Prentice Penny visits HER Stories from Our Stories to Tell at Firewood.

The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 – Day 1

Zola co-author Jeremy O. Harris and Star Colman Domingo visit The Vulture Spot from Amazon Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV vulture spot

Kelly Rowland and Zola director Janicza Bravo visit Amazon Fire TV’s The Vulture Spot.

The Cut’s “How I Do It”, presented by Amazon Fire TV

Zazie Beetz visits The Cut’s How I Get It Done from Amazon Fire TV.

