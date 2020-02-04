All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face ‘mandatory quarantine’

She said the government is looking for more quarantine facilities in addition to three current camps.



Beijing: The Hong Kong leader says that all people entering the semi-autonomous area from the mainland, including residents of Hong Kong, have to undergo 14 days in quarantine due to the outbreak of a new virus.

Carrie Lam said the measure will take effect on Saturday so that day travelers in Hong Kong can make the necessary arrangements. She also said that two cruise terminals – including one where a cruise ship is currently in quarantine – will be closed.

Lam said the government has been vigilant and does not hesitate to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Thousands of medical workers have gone on strike on the territory to demand that the mainland border be completely closed, but the city government has kept two crossings open, partly to let food in from the mainland.

Lam said she remains optimistic that the city can overcome the epidemic, but urged all citizens to “put aside our differences and get our act together.”

