YouTube star Bhuvan Bam participated in the latest issue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. From taxes to climate change and gender equality, he expressed views on several topics addressed by world leaders in the forum, the media.

“It is clear from what we see here in Davos – climate change is real and we can no longer ignore it. It is up to companies, countries and people to connect and act accordingly, ”Bhuvan said in a YouTube video live on WEF.

All about visiting Bhuvan Bama at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos

The 26-year-old online sensation, renowned for its “BB Ki Vines” YouTube channel, recently partnered with the YouTube Impact Lab Initiative to raise awareness about girl education. This initiative could have helped Bhuvan a lot in accepting invitations to WEF.

Bhuvan has shared several forums and videos from the social forum.

“Today I spend my birthday drinking milk and meeting world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.” Zindagi ka ek saal aur kum ho gaya. Thank you for your wishes, ”he wrote on Instagram, along with a picture showing him sitting in a restaurant.

The actress Deepika Padukone also took part in this prestigious event. She was even awarded the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness.

