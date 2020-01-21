Alison Brie is creepy in Netflix's horse girl trailer

Screenshot: Netflix

Nothing is sacred anymore. Once we could make fun of the “cat people” or “horse girls” or “the child with the overfilled backpack that Naruto would run into the algebra class” is no longer sacred! Mainly because Netflix, the main defiler of cultural awareness, wants to drop a film called Horse Girl.

According to the official press release, Alison Brie stars as “Sarah, an awkward woman with a passion for handicrafts, horses, and supernatural thrillers,” who “sees her increasingly clear dreams flow into her waking life.” There’s also a crazy grandmother, a likely alien kidnapping, and a mysterious figure in a coral-colored gimp suit sneaking around in her bedroom. Of course, she also has horses, because that’s called a Horse Girl.

Funnily enough, Alison Brie is probably what most people imagine when they imagine the horse girls from their own lives, sometimes called Morgan or Shannon or Lucy or Rachel. The film also shows the professional awkward man John Paul Reynolds and the professional awkward woman Molly Shannon.

Horse Girl falls on Netflix on February 7th.