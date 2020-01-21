Alison Brie gives us vibes of Stranger Things in Netflix Horse Girl

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Alison Brie is ready to star in Netflix’s new creepy movie, Horse Girl, and is giving us some important Stranger Things vibes.

That can only be a good thing, right?

The Community star will play an employee of a handicraft shop that struggles to distinguish her dreams from reality, with some pretty terrifying results.

Alison is giving us chills in a big way in the trailer, with her character Sarah admitting: “I had a little trouble sleeping. Finding places and I don’t know how I got there.”

With a score that takes us back to Stranger Things, the character is seen questioning everything while his dreams seep into his reality and he remains without knowing which is which.

Concerned that she is following her grandmother to go crazy, and with everyone else around her terrified, she has seen whispers: “I can hear the future.”

Consider us well and truly intrigued, and slightly terrified.

Alison stars in the creepy movie (Image: Netflix)

Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon and John Ortiz will join Alison, who previously starred in GLOW, in the cast.

Meanwhile, John Paul Reynolds and Jay Duplass will also appear.

And Netflix has not been afraid to show all of his upcoming films, with Post Malone ready to make his acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Spenser Confidential movie.

Consider us a little terrified (Image: Netflix)

The Netflix movie trailer also launched this week and introduces Mark as Spenser, a former policeman best known for causing problems to solve, who is being released from prison.

Spenser soon finds a partner in Hawk (Winston Duke), who is an impetuous and meaningless MMA fighter who is recruited alongside Spenser’s ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring some culprits to the Justice.

More: Netflix



It seems that Post is a leading member of the cast, as he has later been seen serving Spenser some hard truths.

We are already at that TBH.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: GLOW season 3 review: Alison Brie and company are on the ropes at random start

MORE: GLOW’s Alison Brie really wants Netflix to make a community movie