Aliko Dangote is still Africa’s unpopulated wealthiest person for the ninth year in a row

The well-known African billionaire Aliko Dangote is still the richest man in Africa. He has held this title for nine years.

Aliko Dangote has an estimated net worth of $ 10.1 billion. In the recent Forbes World Billionaires Ranking, Dangote’s current value is lower than a year ago when it was estimated at $ 10.3 billion.

They attributed the decline to a possibly slightly lower share price for its flagship Dangote Cement.

Egyptian Nassef Sawiris is the new number two richest person in Africa with a net worth of $ 8 billion. This is an upgrade from last year’s $ 6.3 billion net worth.

His most valuable asset is a $ 4 billion stake in Adidas, and the rise in Adidas’ share price alone has contributed nearly $ 1.5 billion to his assets since January 2019.

He also has a significant stake in fertilizer maker OCI N.V, and in 2019 Sawiris and US investor Wes Edens acquired the remaining shares that they did not own in the British Premier League team Aston Villa Football Club.

For Dangote, he founded and headed Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer on the continent, and through a holding company owns almost 85% of the listed Dangote Cement. Dangote Cement produces 45.6 million tons annually and operates in 10 African countries.

Dangote also has a stake in listed salt, sugar and flour producers. The Dangote refinery has been under construction for three years and is expected to be one of the largest oil refineries in the world once it is completed.

