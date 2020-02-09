Alif, Episode 19: Momin and Momina’s Link Continues to Grow

Alif is still a show that floats one level above the rest. With a rhythm that allows the viewer to “feel” the show and absorb the thoughts and feelings of the characters, Alif becomes identifiable and plays the chord with the audience internally. While the last episode saw some revelations related to Husn E Jahan (Kubra Khan) and Taaha (Ahsan Khan), the last episode focuses on Momin and Momina.

While Momina (Sajal Aly) and Momin (Hamza Ali Abbasi) prepare to work together, they see the change in their paths. While Momina sees the fruits of her success in the form of followers and stature, she also receives a surprise when Faisal (Osman Khalid Butt) calls her to congratulate her on her success. Surprised, she thanks him and he tells her how proud he is of her, suggesting that he come to dinner when asked about his wife. This scene is uncomfortable and Momina vocalizes the thoughts of the spectators when she asks Faisal what she wants from her, telling her that the two have advanced and no longer have a place in each other’s life.

Seeing Momina dressed as Husn E Jahan, Momin is surprised and Momina notices her moment of pain. This continues as the shooting progresses, Momin tormented by his mother’s thoughts with Momina’s recreation of her appearance. Momin and Momina share a sweet moment where Momin apologizes for her past behavior and gives Momina two white roses, saying that only two women have done them justice, referring to her and her mother. With her heart softening Momin, Momina talks to Master Ibrahim, who orders him to return the paintings to Momin. The developing relationship of Momin and Momina stands out when Momin is seen running to talk to Momina after receiving the paintings, worried if she is angry with him. With their behavior changed, the viewer can see how their hearts melt for each other, opinions change and a deeper understanding is formed.

This episode focuses on the link between Momin and Momina, a link that Momin’s subtlety declares Momina as love towards the end of the episode, a feeling she accepts hesitantly. The beauty of this relationship is how the two approach without great statements and even open declarations of love. Instead, their relationship has grown through mutual respect, something that neither of them believed possible. Hamza Ali Abbasi is a force and it is almost heartbreaking to know that his time in the entertainment world is over, because he is such a brilliant actor. Sajal Aly continues to win viewers with her performance as Momina, a character with whom she can connect emotionally, highlighted by Sajal’s performance. The two share a crackling chemistry with simply exchanging glances. With the next episode showing Momina confessing her feelings towards Momin just to be disappointed with her words, her journey to trust each other has not yet been established, but this is a trip that is a pleasure to watch and the episodes just never They are long enough!

