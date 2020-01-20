Alif, Episode 16: Momin and Momina finally meet face to face

As the episode opens, viewers see little Momin (Pehlaaj Hassan) spending time with his parents who are starting to have problems in their marriage. While Taaha (Ahsan Khan) was a confident character and a loving husband, here viewers find a Taaha increasingly vulnerable. His mind was shattered, his confidence lost and his ego hurt after he couldn’t win and he thinks this loss of talent is his punishment for disobeying his father, “leaving” his devotion to God for a girl. And although Husn E Jahaan is a supportive wife, it is realistic and understandable to see how she is affected by her husband’s attitude. She not only sees him become distant, but also feels him emotionally and partly blames himself, feeling guilty that Taaha leaves his father for her.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8Ew6aCCyP0 (/ integrated)

Unfortunately, Momin is trapped in this situation, a little boy who desperately loves his parents and wants to see them happy. But in the end, he’s just a kid and doesn’t always do the right thing at the right time – and kids aren’t supposed to. And it becomes apparent how much Momin went through his childhood, watching his parents fight and yearn for the things that normal little boys have before finally losing both of his parents. In this sequence of scenes, Ahsan Khan is the star. Taaha’s emotionally fragile state is heartbreakingly described through Ahsan’s flawless performance and it is clear that he was the perfect choice for this role.

Sajal Aly as Momina in Alif

In the most brilliantly played scene of the episode, Momina (Sajal Aly) is seen reading the script for “Alif”, visibly shocked when Sultan (Saleem Mairaj) enters. As Sultan pushes Momina about what she is reading, she shares the details of the script with him, making her realize that the film is about Husn E Jahan and Sultan plays a big part in it. She squarely asks Sultan if he was a hero or a villain in the life of Husn E Jahan and he replies that she should not make this film. The brightness, the intensity, the power conveyed in this scene are on a different level and what makes it even more impressive is that the dialogues are only halfway there. Even the silences speak volumes on this scene with Saleem Mairaj and Sajal Aly who rebound and create magic. It’s called a punchy and memorable scene – and most importantly, it takes place exactly as imagined in the novel.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pfqBvxslcU (/ integrated)

Finally, Momin (Hamza Ali Abbasi) welcomes Momina to her apartment to discuss the film. While Momin tries to apologize, Momina limits her conversation to work. She follows the line, trying to get Momin to admit her relationship with Husn E Jahan, but Momin denies knowing Husn E Jahan. Momina requests Abdul Aala’s paintings as payment for her performance, leaving Momin stunned. Although the show is made up of 16 episodes, Hamza and Sajal have shared very little screen space together so far. For this reason (among many others), this episode is exciting, watching the two great actors again sharing scenes.

Hamza Ali Abbasi as Momin in Alif

It’s a treat to see Momina and Momin start over and work to develop a (working) relationship. It must be said that Hamza and Sajal share a great chemistry and look great too, so it’s a developing love story that most viewers are impatient to watch unfolding on their television screens. There isn’t much to criticize about this episode as all of the scenes are going well, making it a pleasant viewing experience. While Alif has been around for a while, this is the point where the real story begins and the next batch of episodes will be an entertaining watch while maintaining the same depth as the one it delivered each week.

.