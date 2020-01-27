Alicia Keys pays Kobe Bryant an emotional tribute after the fatal crash at the Grammy Awards

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened with an emotional tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash just hours before the ceremony.

“This is for Kobe,” said US pop sensation Lizzo when she started the show with her single Cuz I Love you.

Following the performance, presenter Alicia Keys courageously came on stage to say a few words after the tragedy.

Speaking at the Staples Center and to the audience at home in front of the celebrity crowd, she said, “We’re all crazy sad right now.

“In the past, LA, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.

“We’re heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Alicia said.

(Image: Rob Latour / REX)

(Image: Getty Images for Shot A)

Alicia then said the basketball star, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of the tragedy were “In our hearts, spirits, prayers in this building. I would like to ask everyone to take a minute and keep them inside of you and with your support to share them with your families. “

“We would never have imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show like this,” she added.

The host was then accompanied by Boyz II Men as they sang. It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

It is believed that Kobe and Gianna were on their way to basketball training when the helicopter crashed

(Credit Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / File Photo)

“We love you, Kobe,” she said. “I know we will do what we are here for and what we will do in happier times.

“We will love together and make sure that we celebrate the most powerful energy in the world and one thing that can bring us all together, and that is music.”

LA Lakers Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday morning.

The sports star had used a private helicopter as a means of transport for years and is said to have accompanied his daughter to basketball training in the accident.

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The father and daughter are survived by his wife and mother Vanessa and daughters Natalia (17), Bianca (2) and Capri (17 weeks).

Before the 62nd Grammy, the producers are said to have “worked quickly” to pay tribute to Bryant.

Red carpet artists paid tribute to the athlete, including producer Rick Ross, who said to Billboard: “The couple of times I walked across Kobe it was very short and sweet, but I let him know that I’m a big fan of his career and he let me know the same thing, man. “

It is not the first time that the Grammys have to react quickly to the latest news.

In 2012, Whitney Houston died one day before the ceremony.

Moderator LL Cool led the audience to prayer at night while Jennifer Hudson performed I Will Always Love You.

Another Los Angeles legend, Nipsey Hussle, is honored at today’s Grammy Awards.