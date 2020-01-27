Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the first performance of the Grammys [Video]

The Grammys are usually a night of celebration, but this year’s ceremony was tinged with sadness. A few hours before the ceremony, basketball superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. The accident killed eight other people on board as well as Bryant, 41, who is often celebrated as one of the best basketball players of all time. Tragically, the victims included Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The news of the unfortunate accident shocked the country.

Host Alicia Keys opened the 2020 Grammys with a sincere tribute to Kobe. “Here we are, together, in the biggest musical evening, celebrating the artists who do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, ”said the 39-year-old singer. “We literally stand here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Keys. This line refers to the fact that the place where the Grammys take place, the Staples Center, is also the stadium where the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kobe team play for 20 seasons. The comment received public applause.

“We would never have imagined in a million years that we had to start the series like this … So we wanted something that could describe just a little bit how we all feel right now,” said Keys before perform an a capella interpretation of the Boyz II Men’s “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”. She was quickly joined on stage by members of Boyz ii men to finish the song. After the song, Keys said, “We love you, Kobe.”

After thanking the audience, Keys ended his speech by saying, “I know we are going to do what we are here to do. I know we’re all going to come together and do what we do in happy and hard times, we’re going to sing together, we’re going to laugh together, we’re going to dance together, we’re going to cry together, we’re going to bring it all together, we’re going love together, and we’re going to make sure we celebrate … the only thing that has the power to bring us all together, is music. “

Watch the emotional tribute to Bryant below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI0Uy3b1Iwg [/ integrated]