Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Open Grammy Awards honor the late Kobe Bryant

(Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

When the Grammy Awards started on Sunday evening, the world was still grieving for the sudden death of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant.

The NBA All-Star tragically died in a fatal helicopter crash that claimed not only his life, but also that of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, according to the AP.

After Lizzo’s appearance, presenter Alicia Keys took the stage and said gloomily that she hadn’t expected to open the show like this. “Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world have lost a hero today,” she began.

“And we are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” continued Keys, referring to the Staples Center where Bryant played with the Los Angles Lakers for 20 years.

In honor of the people who lost their lives in the Calabasas helicopter crash, Keys added that they “are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, in this building.”

“I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and take them in and share our strength and support with their families. We cannot imagine in a million years that we have to start the show like this. “

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sing in memory of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

Keys said the academy “wanted to do something” to honor Bryant, his daughter, and the others who died in the crash. Then she began a soulful interpretation of the 1991 Boyz II hit “It’s so hard to say goodbye”. The Philadelphia R&B group, who grew up in the same city as Bryant, then went on stage with Keys.

“We love you, Kobe,” said Keys.

Divide :

TOPICS: Grammys Alicia Keys Boyz II men Kobe Bryant