Those who appreciated Alicia KeySincerely, Kobe Bryant’s tribute to this year’s Grammy Awards may appeal to the news – the singer-songwriter has just announced a world tour.
GET OFFERS ON THE ALICIA KEYS CONCERT TICKETS HERE!
Called “ALICIA The World Tour”, Keys will perform in nearly 50 cities across North America and Europe this summer. The news came after another exciting announcement by the 39-year-old singer – a new album. The singer again took advantage of her social media pages to announce the new project.
The new album will be called ALICIA and should be released on March 20. Since the album and the tour share the same name, it is likely that Keys will perform original material for the new album on tour.
Click here for more dates and ticket information!
June 5
Dublin, IE
149 €
June 7
Manchester, Lancashire, GB
£ 80
June 8
Birmingham, WMD, GB
£ 80
June 10
London, LND, GB
£ 84
June 12
Antwerp, Vlaanderen, BE
€ 90
June 14
Hamburg, HH, DE
110 €
June 16
Stockholm, Stockholms län, SE
SEK 1,026
June 19
Berlin, BE, DE
€ 155
June 20
München, BV, DE
149 €
June 25
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, CZ
130 €
Jul 1
Paris, Île-de-France, FR
85 €
Jul 4
Madrid, MAD, ES
84 €
Jul 7
Barcelona, CAT, ES
€ 94
Jul 9
Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, FR
€ 83
Jul 11
Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg District, LU
€ 134
Jul 14
Köln, NW, DE
€ 125
Jul 17
Mannheim, BW, DE
€ 199
Jul 18
Zurich, ZH, CH
$ 0
Jul 20
Krakow, małopolskie, PL
639 PLN
Jul 28
Jacksonville, FL, United States
$ 86
Jul 30
Atlanta, GA, United States
$ 88
August 2nd
Nashville, TN, United States
$ 68
August 4
Charlotte, NC, United States
$ 74
5 August
Baltimore, MD, United States
$ 70
August 7
National Harbor, MD, United States
$ 139
August 9
Philidelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
$ 96
August 11
Boston, MA, United States
$ 100
August 14
New York, NY, United States
$ 97
August 16
Toronto, ON, CA
$ 78
August 18
Sterling Heights, MI, United States
$ 63
19 august
Cincinnati, OH, United States
$ 69
21st of August
Cleveland, OH, United States
$ 93
August 25
Chicago, IL, United States
$ 71
August 26
Kansas City, MO, United States
$ 69
August 27
Denver, CO, United States
$ 99
August 30
Seattle, WA, United States
$ 100
August 31
Vancouver, BC, CA
$ 79
Sep 2
Portland, Oregon, United States
$ 87
Sep 4
San Francisco, California, United States
$ 150
Sep 8
Los Angeles, California, United States
$ 89
Sep 11
San Diego, California, United States
$ 101
Sep 12
Phoenix, AZ, United States
$ 65
Sep 15
Sugar Land, TX, United States
$ 95
Sep 16
Irving, TX, United States
$ 68
Sep 19
Orlando, FL, United States
$ 143
Sep 20
Tampa, FL, United States
$ 293
Sep 22
Hollywood, FL, United States
$ 131