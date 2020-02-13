Alibaba profits rise 58 percent on ‘Single’s Day’ boost

Alibaba’s profit rose 58 percent due to another “Singles Day” record.

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba said Thursday that net profit increased 58 percent in the last quarter, citing another record-breaking sales promotion for November’s “Single’s Day” and growth in cloud computing.

Net income in the third quarter from October to December reached 52.3 billion yuan ($ 7.5 billion).

Alibaba dominates China’s consumer culture and corporate results are generally expected to show signs that a worsening economic slowdown in China and the US-China trade dispute deterred buyers.

Sales growth, the key measure of the company’s business health, continued to slow.

The company’s total sales reached 38 percent compared to 41 percent in the same period last year.

However, analysts find that it would be difficult for Alibaba to sustain past growth rates forever, and that consumption should remain solid in the future – facilitated by factors such as technology and the government’s drive to promote domestic consumption as an economic engine ,

Alibaba is entering a new era, with a leadership team led by CEO Daniel Zhang after charismatic founder Jack Ma resigned as group leader in September the following years.

Analysts predict the Chinese internet economy could become even more solid due to the ongoing corona virus crisis, which is likely to boost e-commerce at the expense of traditional retail stores, as buyers avoid shops.

Chinese buyers set new spending records during the November 11 annual Singles’ Day shopping spree, which usually dominates quarterly earnings.

At the world’s largest 24-hour shopping event, consumers spent $ 38.3 billion on Alibaba platforms, up 26 percent from a year earlier.

Alibaba, which is listed in the United States, raised another billion in a second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange at the end of November.

