Alia Bhatt makes her favorite healthy zucchini curry and here's how you can do it too

Alia Bhatt is ready to play Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While her first look at Gangubai Kathiawadi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is everywhere on social networks and is already receiving rave reviews. That in itself speaks volumes about his caliber of phenomenal actor. She’s on every director’s wish list. She, with her strong acting prowess, proved that the massive debate on nepotism was false at all levels. The previous year was double the joy of actor Dear Zindagi as Gully Boy became India’s official candidate for the 92nd Academy Awards as the best international feature film. Not only did she also win the Screen Award for Gully Boy in the category of best popular female actor. But that’s not all.

The Kalang star recently launched her YouTube channel where she shares her lifestyle insights, fitness tips and her favorite calorie-free recipes with her 1.3 million subscribers. The Bollywood actor decided to learn and hone his cooking skills and started by learning how to cook his favorite dishes in his own kitchen. In a video that she posted on her YouTube channel, she tried her hand at cooking for the very first time, with the help of her chef Dilip Pandit and housekeeper Carol; and she also shared some of her diet secrets! She had previously shared the first episode of her series “In My Kitchen” in which she was preparing a beet salad and chia pudding.

She, with her chef Dilip Pandit and housekeeper Carol share one of her favorite South Indian zucchini curries in the new video. The video started with the seemingly nervous bubbly star about trying real cooking sabzi for the first time. While Dilip was there to help Alia with her cooking efforts, Gully Boy star Elle was assisted by Dilip, her chef, who, according to her biography in the video: exaggerates how often Alia’s diet changes, gets very excited when there is a party and makes a world famous mutton dish. The duo was also accompanied by Alia Bhatt’s housekeeper, Carol. Dilip, the chef, explained to Alia through the video, and with her help, Alia Bhatt prepared the recipe in no time.

Zucchini curry from South India

ingredients:

1. Zucchini: 1 diced

2. Oil: ½ teaspoon

3. Coriander powder: ½ teaspoon

4. Mustard seeds: ¼ teaspoon

5. Curry leaves: little

6. Green peppers: 1

7. Asafoetida: 2 teaspoons

8. Dried coconut:

9. Cumin powder: ¼ teaspoon

10. Fennel powder: ¼ teaspoon

11. Dried mango powder: ¼ teaspoon

Instructions:

· Heat the oil in a saucepan

· Black mustard seeds Splutter

· Then add the Asafoetida, curry leaves, green peppers and chopped zucchini

· Add salt and mix everything together

Cover and cook until tender

· Then add the coriander, cumin, fennel and dried mango powder and cook

Garnish with coriander leaves

· Enjoy your meal!!

While Alia appreciates the simple, low-calorie delicacy, zucchini is indeed a wonderful addition to your pantry. From promoting weight management and fat loss to slowing aging, zucchini is an excellent, nutrient-rich vegetable.

