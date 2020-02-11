Ali Mehdi (Cong) Election result 2020 Live updates: counting votes to start at 8 am

Live election results status of Ali Mehdi (मेहदी मेहदी) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Mustafabad, during the Delhi elections in 2020 in Delhi / Vidhan Sabha. Check if Ali Mehdi has won or lost, is a leader or is behind.

(Live status indicates real-time status and may not match the detailed figures below, which may be slightly delayed)

Detailed results

Live election results status of Ali Mehdi (मेहदी मेहदी) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Mustafabad, during the Delhi elections in 2020 in Delhi / Vidhan Sabha. Check if Ali Mehdi has won or lost, is a leader or is behind.

Ali Mehdi is a candidate of the Indian national congress from the Mustafabad constituency in the elections in Delhi in 2020. His appeal according to the election statement submitted to the election committee is: Advocate. The educational qualifications of Ali Mehdi are: Graduate Professional and is 35 years old.

His total declared capacity is Rs. 2.6 crore comprising Rs. 55.7 lakh in movable assets and Rs. 2 crore as real estate. His total declared income is Rs. 9.1 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is own income. Ali Mehdi has total obligations of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate mentioned 0 criminal cases that were registered against him in the election statement.

Candidates participating in the 2020 elections in Delhi are: Ali Mehdi (INC), Jagdish Pradhan (BJP), Mayur Bhan (NCP), Suresh Kumar Malkani (BSP), Haji Yunus (AAP), Anil Kumar Gupta (LJP) , Imran Matlub Khan (TSP), Kamal (HND), Poonam (NYP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Murari Lal (AAPP), Vivek Tomar (NYP), Subhash (RJM), Shama Parveen (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND) IND).

PARTY

VOICES DIRTED

TO VOTE%

NAME OF THE CANDIDATE

Follow the live update tables to know the status of the live election results of Ali Mehdi (INC) during the Mustafabad elections in 2020.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.