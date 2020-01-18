Ali Carter makes the final claim of Masters after the semifinal victory over Shaun Murphy

Ali Carter has reserved his place in the Masters final for the first time in his career (Image: Getty Images)

Ali Carter believes that the Masters will lose after reserving their place in the final for the first time in their career.

The 40-year-old continued his remarkable career at Alexandra Palace with a 6-3 victory over Shaun Murphy in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

That made three former winners and three former world champions fall to the Captain during the last week, with Mark Selby and John Higgins also defeated by the first finalist.

The race is made even more incredible by the fact that Carter was not even destined to be in the tournament, but instead became world number 17 because Ronnie O’Sullivan decided not to play in the competition.

As a result, the Captain saw this as a kind of “free kick”, but the surprising series of results made him believe that his name could be on the trophy.

“It’s a special victory for me, obviously, reaching the final, but billiard players are never happy, so the story has not yet been written,” Carter told the BBC.

‘I have been working hard in practice. When you come here you think you are in a kind of free roll, but when you go out, it hits you directly in the face.

“Now I think it is mine to lose instead of being happy to be here, that is the competitive instinct we all have as pool players.”

“I just worked hard, you still believe, I’m 40 years old and everything is fine.”

Carter has not yet turned a century in the tournament, but he has taken over many careless cadres and demonstrated his break-building skills against Murphy with a 91 and a 97 in the victory.

Relentlessly having to answer questions about taking O’Sullivan’s place in the tournament this week, Carter doesn’t let the unusual situation bother him. On the contrary, it is taking full advantage of the golden opportunity.

Played I played pretty solid, I lost a couple, but if you only miss one or two balls, they are the ones you remember. Other than that, it was good, “Ali told Eurosport.

‘Someone had to be 17 years old. It’s one of those things, Ronnie decided not to play and I’m grateful and grateful for the opportunity to be here.

‘When something falls into your lap that way you think” just do things here and you will have a good chance to convert. “

“I still have a long way to go, but I am in the final, it has been a good tournament.”

Carter was the winner of a couple of lucky slices in the victory over Murphy, twice balls at key moments of the contest.

The magician felt that those two moments made a difference between the players, but he hopes to see his good friend lift the trophy.

“I didn’t feel that I did much wrong,” Murphy said. Missed I missed some balls here and there, but who doesn’t?

‘Twice he shook the box ball from pool positions.

“That is the nature of the game, there is nothing that Ali or I can do about it. We have both had enough to go against it over the years, I have had it for and against me.

‘I thought the way the game ended there was quite special (with a break of 97).

“It’s not easy to get out, first tie in the semifinal, done with a lot of class and I wish him all the best in the final.”

