Ali Carter has been in hell and came back, but is ready for the Dream Masters final

Ali Carter has achieved something incredible by reaching the Masters final this weekend, but he will always keep his billiard success in perspective after what has happened off the table.

The 40-year-old has defeated Mark Selby, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy, all former winners of this tournament and former world champions, to organize a stunning final with Stuart Bingham.

It’s the Captain’s Triple Crown final since the 2012 World Championship and he’s looking for his first win at one of the three biggest snooker events.

However, even if you get the Paul Hunter Trophy on Sunday night, it’s nothing compared to the battles you already won.

Carter was diagnosed with testicular cancer in July 2013, shortly before his 34th birthday, but quickly cleared up after successful surgery.

However, there was more bleak news for the Captain the following year, when he was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy.

He described the treatment to the Daily Mail: “ You are in the hospital from nine in the morning until five thirty or six in the afternoon, lying on a drip, two hours of chemotherapy, one hour of fluids, another hour of chemotherapy , two hours of fluids.

‘They should make it turn quickly, so you should go to the bathroom 20-30 times a day.

‘After that you are absolutely thoughtful. They annihilate you for three or four days later. “

However, Carter’s remarkable recovery powers were shown again, as he returned to the table in October after being diagnosed in May, and won the General Cup in Hong Kong in his first month after chemotherapy.

Those days are far behind the Captain, but they help him keep his billiard career in perspective and he believes he is part of this latest success after more than 20 years in the sport.

“I’ve been to hell and back, you know, and it’s special to be in a final, but the job isn’t over yet,” Carter said.

“It’s been a difficult years but I’m still here and I’m still fighting, so come on, let’s do it!”

Ali admitted that during his illness he doubted that he would return to a Triple Crown final after two appearances in the World Championship final beforehand.

“Of course, it all crossed your mind when I was sick and left me speechless,” said the 40-year-old.

‘It’s easy, when something like this happens to you, look for all the excuses under the sun.

‘I was there (in the semifinals) and I can usually lose my luck or whatever, but I thought” what a great game of billiards “because it’s in my hands how I do it.

‘It depends on me, if I want to win the game, I have the opportunity to go out and do it.

‘There aren’t many games you play where you don’t have a single chance. So I think that if I am the best I can be, I have all the opportunities. “

Carter has also credited veteran coach Chris Henry for this surprise run to the Alexandra Palace final after having recently linked up with the respected coach who also works with the best golfers.

The Captain admits that he has had a poor performance in his career, without a Triple Crown title in his name, and that is what has led him to work with Henry.

‘I think so. It’s hard. I’ve accomplished a lot, I’ve been one of the best players in the world for a long time and I’ve made a living playing, “he said.

‘There are tournaments that I felt I should have won when I lost my mind, I let my frustrations take hold of me and it cost me time and again.

‘When I called Chris Henry to talk, he said” we know what the problem is, don’t we? Do you think you haven’t succeeded? “I didn’t know.

“He said” the simple fact that you’re here talking to me means that that’s what you think, because you wouldn’t be here if you didn’t believe you could do better. “

‘We solve things and move forward together.

‘It’s easy to be complacent. When you play pool for so long, I’ve been playing since I was six years old, you think you know everything.

You really don’t want to listen to anyone else, especially someone who has not been a player.

‘But Chris has made a difference for me, everything he says is based on facts and we all know what my problem has been over the years, getting angry at myself and letting my frustrations be seen.

“We sat down, we went out for a beer, we talked about some things.”

Desire and hunger are still there for a man who became a professional for the first time in 1996, but he still feels he has mountains to climb and qualities to show on the biggest billiard stages.

“I don’t feel like I’ve played anything outstanding yet, I’ve held on to my homework, I’ve taken care of my affairs and played snooker,” Ali said.

Peter As Peter Ebdon says, that wins the day.

Hardly Just last night I slept a wink, but if it doesn’t do that to you, then you don’t want it enough, in my opinion.

“It will be massive tomorrow but I don’t get ahead, it’s another final. Every game is a final, it has that feeling about it, the only table prepared, and so on.”

Carter confronts Bingham in a best of 19 frames and two sessions, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

