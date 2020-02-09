Alhaji Tekno celebrates after smoking

They say: “It is difficult to forget a habit that has been acquired for a long time”, but the chronic smoker Alhaji Tekno opposed this idea.

The Nigerian singer has announced his successful freedom from smoking on Twitter and has developed into a new person. It’s no surprise that Artiste Smoke, as some think they are part of the culture, others do it to prove that they are the tough guys in the business.

Some of the fans applauded him, while around 70% of people trusted that he would soon return to his old habit.

Congratulations to me, finally conquered this dirty smoking habit

