Algerian American Actor in “I Lost My Body”

LOS ANGELES – The new drama fantasy I have lost my body, was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category.

The character of the father is expressed in English by the Algerian-American actor and filmmaker Anouar Smaine.

Smaine lives in Los Angeles, where he often develops new creative projects. He says playing in a film recognized by the Oscars feels surreal.

“When you come to Hollywood specifically, think of two things: the Hollywood sign and the Oscars. For some reason I don’t know what it is, “said Smaine.

This epitome of a Hollywood dream is no longer a dream for Smaine. He works actively in the industry, but never forgets his roots after leaving his home country Algeria due to a civil war.

“My home country, Algeria, was involved in a major civil war, so I came with a broken heart. To quote a Hollywood actor: “You have to take your broken heart and make art,” that’s how I do it, “said Smaine.

His latest venture in I have lost my body – Now available on Netflix – illuminates the perspective of a North African family in which his son, played by Dev Patel, has to adapt to French society.

Smaine speaks both Arabic and French and says that these moments of recognition, large or small, are essential for a creative like him.

“It may confirm that you didn’t come in vain. This confirms that you were following your stomach to find something right,” he said.

Smaine shares the news of the Oscar nomination with his French Algerian community abroad and is excited about the award ceremony. He encourages other creative people to stay focused and dream big.

“As long as you believe in what you do. As long as you are at work. As long as you express your ideas, accept and hear others’ ideas, you can go really far beyond anything you could have dreamed of,” said Smaine ,