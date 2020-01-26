Algeria is the key to the stability of the region

ALGIERS – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was welcomed to a fanfare arrival in Algiers on Sunday, said the North African nation was “important to the stability of the region”, an obvious arc before Algerian efforts to play a key role in eliminating the Play chaos in neighboring Libya.

Erdogan was greeted by the Algerian head of state and government at the airport to begin a two-day visit to Libya and to strengthen their own economic cooperation.

Erdogan is the first foreign head of state to have made an official visit here since the election of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on December 12. Portraits of the Turkish leader lined the way between the airport and the Presidential Palace.

After a first private meeting, Erdogan criticized the role of the international community in Libya, which shares an almost 1,000 km long border with Algeria, and declared that it “failed in Syria and Libya”.

“The international community in Libya has failed,” Erdogan said in short comments. “Algeria is an important country for the stability of the region.”

He invited Tebboune to visit Turkey.

Algeria has started to step up efforts to turn the chaos in Libya into peace, where two rival governments are fighting for control, supported by foreign countries. In particular, Turkey has taken over the side of the internationally recognized government based in Tripoli, which is under siege by rival to the east, General Khalifa Hifter. The world powers are pushing both sides to adhere to a temporary ceasefire.

Algeria convened a meeting of foreign ministers from neighboring countries Libya and Mali last Thursday.

Hifter is supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, while the United States-backed government is supported by Qatar and Turkey. The proxy conflict has been emerging since long-time Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

Erdogan is expected to travel to The Gambia and Senegal after his stay in Algiers.

