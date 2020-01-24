Algeria beats the Central African Republic and Sao Tome for opening consulates in Laayoune

DR

Algeria beat up the Central African Republic and Sao Tome over the opening of consulates in Laayoune on Thursday, calling their decision “unilateral”.

In a statement quoted by the Algerian News Agency (APS), the country’s foreign ministry said the two countries had violated international law and United Nations resolutions.

Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Nasser Bourita, who lives abroad, and his Central African counterpart Sylvie Baïpo-Temon chaired the opening ceremony of the Consulate of the Central African Republic in Laayoune on Thursday.

On the same day, Bourita, along with his counterpart from Santomäus, Elsa Teixeira de Barros Pinto, chaired the opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Sao Tome and Principe in Laayoune.

CAR and Sao Tome and Principe are the fourth and fifth African countries to open diplomatic missions in Laayoune. Laayoune houses an Ivorian honorary consulate, a Comoros general consulate and a Gabonese consulate, which were inaugurated last week.