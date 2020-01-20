Algeria and the Polisario denounce the opening of consulates by Guinea and Gabon in the Sahara

Inauguration of the Gabonese consulate in Laayoune. / DR

Algeria once again denounced the opening of African consulates in the Sahara. On Saturday, January 19, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that “the serious unilateral decision by Guinea and Gabon to open consulates in Western Sahara can under no circumstances justify the occupation of the territory”.

This statement comes after Guinea and Gabon opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla on Friday January 17th. Their decision was made after several other African countries opened consulates in Dakhla and Laayoune.

The Guinea and Gabon decision was also denounced by the Polisario front, which sent a letter to the African Union Commission.

In June 2019, Côte d’Ivoire opened an honorary consulate in Laayoune, which opened the door for other African countries to do the same. Comoros, Gambia, Guinea and Gabon followed in his footsteps and opened diplomatic missions in the Sahara.