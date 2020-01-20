Alfred Olufemi: from court to police custody - the fate of a report

Although I have read about the victimization of journalists and the repressive attacks on press freedom, last week added to my first-hand experiences the hassles of journalists, especially some of us who decided to follow the dreaded path of investigative journalism.

It was a hectic trip to two states just to respond to invitations from two judicial institutions. One was to continue the proceedings before a court of first instance in Kwara state and the other was the invitation of the police headquarters of the area in Osogbo, capital of Osun state, for reports written in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Preamble

I had always expected it to happen someday, but I didn’t think it would happen so soon. Kunle Ajibade’s life sentence, Dapo Olorunyomi’s exile, detention of Babafemi Ojudu without trial and many others are documented testimonies of the dangers that accompany critical reporting.

I was about to take my final exams at Obafemi Awolowo University when I received my first call by police officers in 2019. It was due to a critical report detailing how smoking Indian hemp was licensed on the premises of a rice factory, a subsidiary of HillCrest Agro-allied industry, owned by Sarah Alade, former CBN chief and economic adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari. The story was published on NewsDigest, an information platform that I already wrote as a student journalist, in 2018.

I responded to the invitation after consulting with Alhaji Yushau Shuaib, the owner of Image Merchant Promotions, Idris Akinbajo, my editor at Premium Times and a few other distinguished colleagues. I was questioned by the police, and after refusing to disclose certain vital sources, I and Gidado Yushau, the young publisher, were charged with impeachment the following week. I stayed true to the story as an author, and Gidado Shuaib, editor of NewsDigest, also testified to the story’s credibility.

It was a case of defamation of character that I vehemently denied when I first appeared last year. Since the case is already before a competent court, I would not like to speak further about the procedure and some of my reservations.

Monday experience

However, the second appearance, which took place on Monday, January 13, 2020, came with a twist. Since we are already in the process of criminal proceedings before the district court, we expected the complainant to await the verdict of the court but no! The company had filed another lawsuit in the Kwara State High Court, demanding, among other things, 500 million naira in damages.

Gidado, who received the summons as co-accused, adjusted his cap in light of the company’s requests. Sure, it was speechless, but I was not too surprised to trust some of our evidence and logical arguments. Meanwhile, on a lighter note, I don’t think I can raise two hundred thousand naira from my personal savings at that time, let alone a million naira. I smile as I walk towards the quay with the courage gathered.

In front of the magistrate, thoughts on how I started writing in 2017 as a level 200 student at university crossed my mind, I could remember the threats, the impacts and the praise that some of my reports have won me and the masses.

“We will bring our witnesses to our next meeting,” said the prosecutor, informing the court after an unsuccessful attempt to provide the witnesses on Monday. Without delay, the next adjournment date was set, but I couldn’t help but browse the summons intermittently – the long pages were enough to make any young journalist back down. Alas! For me, not anytime soon.

With a good friend and colleague of mine, Adejumo Kabir, we laughed at certain events in the courtroom and reflected on certain national questions, mainly the kerfuffle Amotekun. It was with great spirit that we left the court premises after some discussions with our legal team, ready to retaliate with a detailed response to the writ of summons.

And after that? Seal Amala. Amala’s dose was to prepare us for another trip to the area police headquarters the next day.

A Tuesday for the police

The appearance at the area police headquarters in Osogbo, Osun state capital, followed a 2019 report exclusively published by the Premium Times newspaper. It was an Abdulrahman Habeebulah who admitted to having slept with a 16 year old girl. He said he married the teenager, but my interviews and investigations have proven otherwise.

The newspaper also reported how the cleric apologized to the victim’s family and the controversies that led to an amicable settlement. None of the updates, from start to settlement, were reported. In fact, when he was arrested again by the police in November 2019, this document updated the public.

However, in December 2019, five months after the report, I received a call from Sergeant Adisa, a police officer from the area headquarters. At first, I doubted the credibility of the call because all it provided was “there is a petition against you sir and we need you to appear in our office”. The appellant was unable to answer the question of who drafted the petition and the content of the allegations.

I had written so many controversial reports that the injured party might have liked to petition me. So, I needed basic information on the petition so that I know the right documents and the right documents. Sergeant Adisa promised to call back, but did not do so.

The next day, I heard January 8. The victim’s family contacted me through the victim’s uncle, Muyideen Oloyede, that morning. I was told that the police had claimed that I had not answered calls and, as such, I wrote to the vice-chancellor of my Alma Mata. I asked that the phone be turned over to an officer, identified as Mr. Tanimola, and we fixed the following Tuesday for the meeting.

It was around 1:00 p.m. when I arrived at the police headquarters with my colleague, Mr. Adejumo. I wore the most civil and humble face after phone calls from friends and colleagues who advised me to walk slowly. But in the true sense, did I commit a crime by reporting atrocities? Indeed, this shows how journalism has been criminalized in Nigeria.

After signing at the station, we were greeted by Sergeant Adisa and Mr. Tanimola. When I was given a copy of the petition, I saw many factual errors.

It was after we informed the police about the process of sending these warrants. Without my magnanimity and Premium Times commitment to transparency and accountability, I would not have honored the invitation due to the faulty process. It should be noted that the petition was directed against the victim’s uncle, the Premium Times newspaper and myself. And guess who the complainant is? The besieged Islamic religious.

His main claim was that he never gave me an interview. I laughed. After recording my statement and answering questions from Sergeant “intimidation” Adisa, we went to some offices of the senior officers. It was a confrontation with all parties – the family of the victim, Mr. Abdulrahman and myself. It was the time when I was proud of ethical journalism. Mr. Abdulrahman even contradicted himself in his narration.

“He bothered me. I told him to stop calling me. I gave him a few numbers to call ”, these are the words of the clerk, who said earlier that his reaction was not solicited in some of the reports. He tried to divert the attention of the police from the allegations of rape by saying, “It was settled out of court.”

The senior police officer intervenes. “We cannot treat smoke without treating fire,” he said. At one point, Sergeant Adisa silenced my colleague while trying to clarify. We did not budge. Not even a second.

It was almost dark and spending the night in police custody came to mind but it was not an option. With the exception of Sergeant Adisa, all the other cops were civilians.

After minutes of passionate arguments, we were transferred to the office of the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP). The officer, who appears to be in his mid-fifties, also searched for the side of each part of the story. He promised that the newspaper would be contacted officially against the error of the police officer who had initially dealt with the problem. A final meeting was however scheduled for January 30. “I will go through all the documents before me and everything you said,” assured the DCP.

It was around 6:30 p.m. and the night was really getting closer, but before we reached the door, the officer responsible for the legal unit asked a question. “But how old is the girl in question?” He asked. Mr. Oloyede quickly replied “sixteen!”

The lawyer, who listened to all of the narrations with great attention, smiled radiantly when the clerk alongside his lawyer replied to Mr. Oloyede saying that the girl’s age was controversial. Perhaps he was aware of the legal implications of sleeping with a 16-year-old boy.

If the invitation was to be a play, then we pulled the curtain. It took me less than five minutes to sign my bail documents and was released by the police. I was tired. Undoubtedly, it was a really hectic day. As we were leaving, I whispered to my beloved friend; “The truth is bold.” He couldn’t agree less because of our responses to questions that were asked of us at the police headquarters.

From there we moved!

Alfred Olufemi, investigative journalist and campus journalist in several capacities, writes at the University of Ife