Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bartends, Misses Bodegas On Desus and Mero

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to Showus’s Desus and Mero with a few observations in her pocket: one, no one in Congress is smarter than a bartender; two, Washington is a desert with bacon, eggs and cheese, a realization that would shake any New Yorker.

Ocasio-Cortez, decked out in Timbs, took along Bronx natives Desus and Mero on a tour through the Parkchester district of the Bronx that Ocasio-Cortez represents in Congress.

“We’re going to start our day like any Bronx walk with a bodega sandwich,” said Desus. “What kind of bodega sandwich do you like to eat?”

“I am bacon, egg and cheese,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Nice, what kind of cheese?” Asked Desus.

“Well, I do cheddar if I can,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “American if you must.”

Hm, acceptable answer, even though American cheese – no matter how processed – is the best cheese to melt on such a sandwich. But I stray. Ocasio-Cortez made up for its somewhat controversial cheese preference when it asked the right question when entering the bodega: “Where is the cat?”

<noscript><iframe src="https://theslot.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-Vrvr89Z6fEw&start=0" data-chomp-id="Vrvr89Z6fEw" data-recommend-id="youtube://Vrvr89Z6fEw" id="youtube-Vrvr89Z6fEw" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Desus asked Ocasio-Cortez if it is difficult to get a good bacon, egg and cheese in D.C.

“Impossible!” Said Ocasio-Cortez. “There are no bodegas anywhere. I don’t know how anyone eats in Washington D.C. That probably explains why everyone is constantly fighting.”

“They are hangry!” Mero suggested.

This actually explains a lot.

Later the trio hit a bar to see if Ocasio-Cortez still retained its old bartending skills. Many of her rivals on the right enjoy the fact that she had bartending just before she became a congressman. But Ocasio-Cortez thinks the joke is on them.

“It’s not an insult to me [when people say I should go back to bartending], and I feel like people are always clowns when they say that,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s so, okay, so you think every person you represent is a bartender, a waitress, a working person, what, they can’t do this work?” Because let me tell you, I work with some of these people, and they’re no smarter than a bartender. “

Ocasio-Cortez continued to make margaritas and a Hennesey Shirley temple, the latter of which gives me a headache when I think about it.

They ended the day with Mexican food and a prayer to Big Pun. In other words, a serene Bronx day. If only there had been a cat in that bodega.

.