Alexander Ovechkin is white-hot right now. What a week it was for the Washington Capitals phenomenon, as it continues to rewrite the record books. The 34-year-old Russian superstar scored eight goals in three games last week, all against opponents of the metropolitan division. He buried two consecutive hat tricks in one of the strongest weeks of his career and is now tied for ninth overall in NHL goals.

By the way Mario Lemieux

Legendary Pittsburgh penguin Mario Lemieux is now 11th on the all-time score list. Ovechkin entered the week six goals behind Lemieux, but quickly resolved the deficit with a ridiculous shot rate of 67% in three games. Lemieux ended his career with an absurd 0.75 goal per game (second behind Mike Bossy), but lost to Ovechkin’s longevity in the all-time standings.

Ovechkin scored goal no. 691 typically. While flying in the New York Islanders area, he put his classic drag to work on Scott Mayfield and used his size to create a small amount of space. As with his goals, he threw the puck into the net and was rewarded with a nice rebound. “You miss 100% of the photos you don’t take.” Wayne Gretzky understood this, and so did Ovechkin.

Dueling Hat Tricks

It’s like Ovechkin has to wow the hockey world. His first three-goal performance of the week (poor New Jersey Devils) tied him with great Cy Denneny for the ninth time in his career. Denneny had a long run with the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators, racking up 25 hat tricks over 12 years.

Ovechkin was not finished. With the great Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard in sight for the eighth record, Ovechkin torched his former teammate, goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov and head coach Barry Trotz, for three more goals. This gave the captain of the Caps 26 career trios to match “The Rocket”. Next on the list? Marcel Dionne and Bobby Hull at 28 years old. Will Ovechkin reach the milestone in 2019-2020? At this rate, it’s hard to believe that it won’t.

Even with Steve Yzerman

Ovechkin’s cancellation of the Metro division last week tied him with Steve Yzerman with 692 career goals. He follows closely behind “Stevie Y” in assists (494), but has tied his total goals in 381 games less. The two respected captains complete the top 10 leaders of all time, but Ovechkin may not be long in manipulating the rankings again.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals are back in action on January 27, but Ovechkin will miss the game to serve a one-game suspension for deciding to skip the all-star game. The Nashville Predators will arrive in town on January 29 and give Ovechkin their first shot to overtake the big number 19 and become the only ninth place holder of all time.

Eyes on Messier

From one incredible leader to another. The 692 goals of Ovechkin are only two of Mark Messier. ‘Moose’ scored 694 goals and nearly 1900 points in one of the most historic careers in NHL history. “The Great 8” would match his nickname if he passed Messier to become the eighth top scorer in NHL history. It probably won’t last long at this location, but it would be nice for the short time.

Three horse race

Remember when David Pastrnak coasted without any worries in the NHL goal race? Suddenly, a very familiar face nibbles on his heels. Pastrnak’s 37 goals lead the league, but he likely had an eye on the eight-time Rocket Trophy winner Richard who scored eight goals in three games last week. Pastrnak should know that it will not be an easy race to claim the equipment this season.

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

That doesn’t even mention Auston Matthews, who is tied with Ovechkin at 34 scorers, and has buried five goals in three games recently. The crowd that marks begins to lose weight and three horses remain at the head of the race. Pastrnak is advancing at an incredible pace (37 goals in 50 games), but has not come out of the woods. Ovechkin is on track for 700 career goals, and he doesn’t seem to care who gets on the way.

It has been an incredible week for the Capitals and fans of the game in general. It doesn’t get much better than watching a top scorer at work at an exceptional level. Ovechkin is “the guy” when it comes to lighting the lamp and he has been at his best in the last three games. We can only hope that he will return from the short break, and that he will do the same.