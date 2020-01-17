Alex Cora According to the ESPN, he is no longer the manager of the Boston Red Sox, although he was involved in the Houston Astros scandal of sign stealing.

Cora, an Astros bank trainer from 2017, is said to have been one of the central figures in the design of the process, in which the signs of opposing teams were stolen and passed on to the Astros players.

Astros’ manager AJ Hinch and managing director Jeff Luhnow were fired after the scandal and Cora’s involvement. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“[He was] involved in the development of the banging scheme and used the retry check room to decode and transmit characters. Cora has participated in both programs and, by actively participating, implicitly endorses the behavior of the players. “

In light of these findings, the Red Sox released a statement that included:

“We decided together that Alex will not be able to effectively run the club in the future.”

The consequences of this scandal could continue as the current New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran was also involved in the scheme.