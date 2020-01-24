HHS Secretary Alex Azar Image: Associated Press

On Thursday, Alex Azar, the Minister of Health and Human Services, released a statement in which he referred to his agency as the “Department of Life,” an obvious allusion to the numerous anti-abortion measures the Trump administration has used to weaken abortion and Reproduction has taken health access across the country and around the world.

Department of Life! It would be ridiculous if it weren’t so scary or a detailed description of the anti-abortion policy that the agency has driven in recent years, from pressure on Title X-funded clinics to stop making abortion referrals to threats of federal funding moving from states like California, if they continue to require health insurance plans, cover abortions to eagerly investigate complaints about abortion providers under the guise of religious freedom and protection of civil rights.

“It is really rich for an agency that has caged children on the border as the main architect to call itself the Department of Life,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a statement. She added, “This is just another step in a long line of dark and dystopian moves by Donald Trump and the anti-election movement that is attacking our reproductive freedoms.”

Timed to coincide with Friday’s annual anti-abortion march for life – meanwhile, Donald Trump, the first president who ever appeared in person at the protest, tried to pretend that he was a Christian and once again scolded Democrats who gave birth to babies immediately after their death wanted to kill. Reborn – Azar’s statement described the Trump administration as “the best government for the country’s life.” We are proud to be the “Department of Life” and will continue to protect life and life while preserving the fundamental freedoms and inherent dignity of all Americans, “Azar wrote. Another indication of how much HHS has welcomed the March of Life has recently been emailed to all HHS employees, describing the March of Life as the “world’s largest annual human rights demonstration.” By Politico reporter Dan Diamond:

Under the Trump administration, from Azar to Roger Severino, director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights and former director of the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, HHS was staffed with religious anti-abortion zealots. In 2018, a moderator at the Evangelicals for Life conference called HHS “a real ray of hope in this administration when it comes to protecting life and protecting conscience”. not wrong.