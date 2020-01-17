Crvena Zvezda / EuroLeague

Play in after 45 minutes Belgrade. Alba Berlin celebrated against Crvena Zvezda with a score of 94:84 while Luke Sikma Double-Double dropped.

After the regular time, the result was 79:79. But during the additional five minutes, the German team took control of the game.

The one who pulled all the strings Alba Berlin was Luke Sikma with a double-double. The American striker ended the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists (index value 25). Peyton Siva scored the same number of points as Luke Sikmaand these two were the top scorers in the German team, Martin Hermannsson added 13, Landry Nnoko 12 and Marcus Eriksson 10 points.

Kevin Punter was the leading player for Crvena ZvezdaBut his 24 points were not enough for his team to celebrate Belgrade, Aside from Kevin Punter, only two other players scored more than 10 points, and both ended the game at 12. Vladimir Štimac and Lorenzo Brown were the only ones who helped Kevin Punter,

Now after 20 rounds Crvena Zvezda has 9 wins and 11 losses and Alba Berlin two fewer wins and two more losses.