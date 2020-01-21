The drama reached an all-time high in this week’s episode of “The Bachelor”, with pageant Queen Alayah Benavidez taking center stage. After rumors circulated that the 24-year-old had sneaky motives for the show, Peter Weber sent her home – but immediately after leaving the villa, he regretted his decision.

He pulled a producer aside and expressed concern that he had made the right choice to say goodbye to Alayah. “I thought that was the right thing to do,” he said, admitting that the opinions of the others in the house ultimately persuaded him to send her packing.

Fortunately for Peter, Alayah’s story doesn’t end there. Next week’s trailer shows how the pageant returns unexpectedly to the villa – and it turns out she has a good reason to speak to the 28-year-old.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Why does Alayah return to Episode 4 of Season 24 after being eliminated in Episode 3?

According to spoiler King Reality Steve, Alayah shows up during the group appointment in Episode 4 to inform the pilot about why he sent her home, because she feels that he has been too influenced by the rumors that others have Women were spread around the house.

“I’m here to make it clear what is said about me,” she says in the clip.

“I’m obviously being lied to by someone,” Peter replies.

She tells Peter not to believe the fictional stories and finally convinces him to give her another chance. Peter feels so strongly connected to her that he finally offers her the group file rose – which of course makes the other women angry.

But unfortunately for Alayah the drama doesn’t end there …

How long does Alayah stay in the Bachelor?

Alayah’s return to the show is short-lived thanks to the drama that haunts her from the moment she re-enters the mansion. Although she has reestablished her connection to Peter, she still has an argument with the other women in the house, especially Victoria F. During her brief absence from the show, she learned that Victoria had a romantic story with the country singer Chase RiceAlayah takes it upon himself to share this gossip with the others in the house – which leads to an explosive argument between the two women.

She continues to come across Victoria P., with whom she has a story that has nothing to do with the show. The two took part in beauty pageants together and while Alayah seems to think they are friends, the feelings are not mutual.

“She manipulates you the way she manipulated me,” Victoria P. says to Peter in the promo for Episode 4, apparently trying to convince him to send her home again.

The tension in the house turns out to be too overwhelming for Alayah, who ultimately tells a very frustrated Peter that she would prefer to leave the show. Peter is of course disappointed with Alayah’s decision to leave, especially since they had just remedied it.

At the end of Episode 4, Alayah leaves the mansion – forever, this time.

