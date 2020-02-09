Alaya Furniturewala: discover why Pooja Bedi’s daughter is the best Bollywood find this season

The very attractive romantic comedy Jawani Janeman has given us the first and important new talent of 2020. Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya, is not only tonic in the eyes, but her presence on the screen in her debut role makes her look like a much more experienced actor than he really is. it is. Alaya, 22, is receiving excellent reviews for her performance as the lost daughter of Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Jaaneman. “Everything is so unreal. I can’t believe it’s happening to me! I’ve waited for this, and now that moment is here. I’m too excited and nervous,” says Alaya, who is a trained actor.

“I was sure that I would try to get roles only after learning the ropes of acting. So, before my training for two years in the United States and another two years in India, I didn’t even try to get papers. “Alaya’s part as Saif’s daughter was originally to be played by Sara Ali Khan. Luckily for Alaya, the creators decided that choosing the real-life father and daughter would be too tricky. “They called me for an audition in Kashmir, where director Nitin Kakkar was filming for his previous movie Notebook. He saw me and immediately decided it was Alaya in Jawani Jaaneman, ”recalls Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala.

Alaya says he could identify with his character. “Like Alaya, my parents separated a long time ago. But I never felt any sense of deprivation. I didn’t feel like a father raised me. While I was with my mother, I was with my father on weekends. There was no animosity between us. We all lived as a family, although my father stayed away. Like Tabu M’aam, who plays my mother in Jawani Jaaneman, my own mother is spiritual and in meditation. So yes, there is a deep feeling of empathy with me. “

Surprisingly, Alaya had no rehearsals with his screen father Saif Ali Khan. “If you still say that the chemistry between us is incredible, it’s because I rehearsed my scenes with my director. I still remember how nervous I was when I met Saif for shooting in London. However, Saif Sir soon calmed me down. The credit for chemistry you see between Saif Sir and our director, Nitin Kakkar, sir. “Alaya is excited to work with her favorite actors.” I love Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and I love Ayushmann Khurrana. What a fabulous job you are doing! than them, I would like to be known for my work. “

