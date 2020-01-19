Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pair of Kansas City Chiefs fans have driven nearly 4,000 miles to cheer on their team in the AFC Championship game, but their love for the team goes beyond the players.

Arrowhead Stadium will be packed with Chiefs fans on Sunday and that includes a pair of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Before we get there, let’s go back to last Sunday when the score was 24-0…

“I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ said Dorothy Shockley, who lives in Alaska. “I was texting my family here,” What’s going on? “”

However, it was this comeback that inspired Shockley and his daughter, Joy, to start looking for tickets to the AFC Championship game.

“I thought it would be too expensive and it wouldn’t work,” said Joy Huntington.

However, the Alaskan pair ended up getting two tickets to the game and embarking on the 15-hour trip to KC.

They were greeted rather warmly, first by the fans, then by the family here at KC.

“People already kiss us at the airport because they like the hat and I say to myself:” We came from Alaska “, then they like to pick us up and make us spin because we have come from so far “said Huntington.

One of the main reasons why they call themselves tough guys is very touching.

“It was through Barry, my late husband,” said Shockley. “When we first met, he was just a big sports fan and always leaders, Royals.”

Barry was born and raised in KC but ventured to Alaska at the age of 17.

“Her dream was to go out further into remote areas of the country to fish, hunt,” said her daughter. “He was really outdoors and Alaska was his dream.”

It’s a dream that he realized. These included meeting his future wife and raising a family.

In 2007 Barry died. By that time, however, his love for chefs had already spread rapidly throughout Alaska.

“He sort of created this whole community of Alaska Chiefs fans and people always wear hats in honor of him, but also because they have grown to love the team,” said Huntington.

This love and loyalty remained strong at Shockley and Huntington.

“It’s time to drive to my parents’ house,” said Shockley. “I know he’s up there to cheer.”

And tomorrow he will also encourage “Come on chefs!” With them.

