Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who is a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, said in 2016 that he thought Trump was more corrupt than Hillary Clinton and more likely to continue to be corrupt. as president.

Dershowitz spoke in the Senate on Monday to defend the president.

He made the 2016 comments during an appearance on the radio show Trending Today USA when asked about the Clinton Foundation. Dershowitz vocally supported Clinton as president at the time.

“When you compare that to what Trump did with Trump University, with so many other things, I think there is no comparison between who engaged in more corruption and who is more likely to continue unless elected president of the United States, “Dershowitz told me. “So I think what we do is we compare, we say, look, none of the candidates are close to perfection, vote for the least bad candidate.”

Trump University was not an accredited university, but a for-profit real estate seminar. Former students alleged they were defrauded by the operation, and after the 2016 election, Trump agreed to pay $ 25 million to settle three lawsuits against the program. Trump repeatedly denied allegations of fraud and said he could have won at trial, but said that as president he didn’t have time because he wanted to focus on the country .

In an email to CNN in response to a request for comment, Dershowitz said, “I was campaigning for Clinton. That’s what I believed at the time based on media reports. I didn’t know Trump. I knew Clinton. “

The White House declined to comment.

Dershowitz strongly criticized Trump in the 2016 election. NBC News reported Sunday that in a 2016 book, the law professor called him a “destabilizing and unpredictable candidate” who “openly embraces marginal conspiracy theories peddled by extremists. “

In other radio media appearances reviewed by CNN’s KFile throughout 2016, Dershowitz stated that he loved Trump as a person, but that he did not like Trump-the-candidate.

Dershowitz has repeatedly criticized Trump for not disavowing the right-wing movement and fears that Trump will “embolden and strengthen” the fascist elements of society.

“I think he is a cunning politician and he knows that he cannot win this election without the right of replacement – without getting people to vote for him, whose opinions he disapproves of. But he did not get the courage to really stand up to the right as it should, “he said at the Jamie Weinstein Show in 2016.

“There is a kind of fascist mentality in the world today. I am not afraid that Donald Trump will try to govern this way. I fear it will embolden and strengthen some of the fascist elements of our society, ”added Dershowitz.