Aladdin Sequel in the Works

Aladdin’s live action remake raised more than a billion dollars, which meant that it was inevitable that Hollywood rubbed his magic lamp and forced more versions to stand out. Or maybe it rubbed his magic lamp and a ghost appeared and Hollywood said, “Make us another billion dollars!” And so we end with an Aladdin sequel.

According to Variety, writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are on board to create the sequel, although it is unclear whether Guy Ritchie will return to directing. It is also unclear whether stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott will sign up, although they expect it.

Although the details of the plot of the sequel have not been released, it is known to exist. THR reports:

Disney held a writer’s room in the summer to generate ideas for a sequel. The idea behind the next episode is unknown, but at a certain point the studio and producers watched other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk stories that also houses Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad. Sailor.

According to Wikipedia, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is about a lumberjack who discovers a secret thieves cave. The thieves try to kill Ali Baba, but “Ali Baba’s loyal slave girl thwarts their conspiracies. Ali Baba gives his son to her in marriage and keeps the treasure’s secret. ”Sounds like a perfect children’s movie, can’t wait.

